WINTERSET, Iowa — The deadly EF-4 tornado that hit Madison County on Saturday damaged more than 50 homes and hundreds of other structures – but one piece of city history survived a a direct hit from the storm. Clark Tower is still standing in Winterset City Park.

Drone 13 shows the path of downed trees leading up the tower, but the structure itself appears unharmed. The limestone tower was constructed beginning in 1926 to honor one of the city’s first settlers. The three-story tower stands 25-feet tall.