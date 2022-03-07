Saturday’s tornado that struck the southern edge of Winterset and caused 6 deaths has been upgraded to an EF-4 rating. The National Weather Service’s damage assessment crew determined wind speeds as high as 170 mph occurred during this tornado.

Currently, the preliminary assessment shows the tornado started around 4:26 PM 2.2 miles north of Macksburg and ended at 6:01 PM 3.1 miles northeast of Newton. This tornado tracked through Madison, Warren, Polk, and Jasper counties creating a path of destruction.

While the entire tornado received a rating of EF-4, the only portion of the path that experienced EF-4 damage was along Carver Road near Winterset where the 6 deaths occurred. Currently, all EF-3 damage also only occurred near Winterset, but there are multiple points in which EF-2 damage occurred from near Norwalk, Runnells, Pleasant Hill, and Mitchellville.

Enhanced Fujita Scale

EF0…WEAK……65 TO 85 MPH

EF1…WEAK……86 TO 110 MPH

EF2…STRONG….111 TO 135 MPH

EF3…STRONG….136 TO 165 MPH

EF4…VIOLENT…166 TO 200 MPH

EF5…VIOLENT…>200 MPH

This is the 1st EF-4 tornado to hit Iowa since 2013 when Cherokee and Woodbury counties were struck by a tornado on October 4th. Just two years prior to that tornado in 2011, Pocahontas county also saw an EF-4 tornado on April 9th.