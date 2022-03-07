Saturday’s tornado that struck the southern edge of Winterset and caused 6 deaths has been upgraded to an EF-4 rating. The National Weather Service’s damage assessment crew determined wind speeds as high as 170 mph occurred during this tornado.
Currently, the preliminary assessment shows the tornado started around 4:26 PM 2.2 miles north of Macksburg and ended at 6:01 PM 3.1 miles northeast of Newton. This tornado tracked through Madison, Warren, Polk, and Jasper counties creating a path of destruction.
While the entire tornado received a rating of EF-4, the only portion of the path that experienced EF-4 damage was along Carver Road near Winterset where the 6 deaths occurred. Currently, all EF-3 damage also only occurred near Winterset, but there are multiple points in which EF-2 damage occurred from near Norwalk, Runnells, Pleasant Hill, and Mitchellville.
Enhanced Fujita Scale
- EF0…WEAK……65 TO 85 MPH
- EF1…WEAK……86 TO 110 MPH
- EF2…STRONG….111 TO 135 MPH
- EF3…STRONG….136 TO 165 MPH
- EF4…VIOLENT…166 TO 200 MPH
- EF5…VIOLENT…>200 MPH
This is the 1st EF-4 tornado to hit Iowa since 2013 when Cherokee and Woodbury counties were struck by a tornado on October 4th. Just two years prior to that tornado in 2011, Pocahontas county also saw an EF-4 tornado on April 9th.