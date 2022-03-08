WINTERSET, IOWA — Volunteer efforts will resume Tuesday in Winterset after the county officials suspended it on Monday due to snow. People can either volunteer with New Bridge Church or the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

For those volunteering with New Bridge Church, doors opened at 7:00 a.m. The church will direct volunteers to locations and homes in need of help. The church is also accepting material donations like blankets, food, water, clothes, shoes, tarps, wood, and hygiene products.

Meanwhile, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce recommends for people call the office to sign up as a volunteer. However, if you want to donate, commerce asks people to contribute financially. The Chambers phone number is 515-462-1185,

The chamber will also update any changes on its Facebook page.