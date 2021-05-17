Winterset Superintendent: Students ‘Banged Up’ in School Bus Accident but No Major Injuries

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa – No major injuries were reported after a school bus slid off the road and onto its side with students aboard Monday morning.

Justin Gross, Superintendent of the Winterset School District, tells WHO 13 that the accident happened on a gravel road near 195th and Nature Trail northeast of Winterset around 7:30 a.m.

He says the wet and muddy conditions of the road likely played a role in the crash, but the Madison County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting an official investigation.

According to Gross, there were 10 students and a driver on the bus at the time of the accident. He expressed gratitude for the quick response by law enforcement and EMTs, who checked everyone out at the scene and released them.

Gross says since the students were a little banged up, they brought another school bus out to take them to the hospital in Winterset where their parents could pick them up and decide whether they wanted them checked out by doctors.