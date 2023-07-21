WINTERSET, Iowa — The chief of police in Winterset has died.

The Winterset Police Department announced via a Facebook post on Friday morning that Chief Ken Burk passed away. His End of Watch was posted as 7/21/23.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Winterset Police Chief Ken Burk. Chief Burk has proudly led the Winterset Police Department for the past 20 years.

We kindly ask that you keep the Burk family and the Winterset Police Department in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.’ Matthew 5:9

Winterset Police Department