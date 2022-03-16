Tom Lloyd has finally been released from the hospital after suffering injuries from the tornado in Winterset.

Lloyd lost his wife, Cecilia, of 29 years along with his two dogs. His home his completely ripped apart from the storm that tore through town. Tom is regarded as someone who is always smiling according to his friends, family and place of employment. He works as an assistant manager at the Winterset Hy-Vee, where fellow co-workers have started raising money for Tom’s hospital bills and expenses down the line. His son has set up a GoFundMe for Tom to help with the burden of costs as well.

GOFUNDME FUNDRAISER FOR TOM LLOYD