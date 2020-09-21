Winterset Man Killed in Sunday Crash

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — A Madison County man is dead after his car hit a tree early Sunday morning.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened on Pammel Park Road around 2:15 a.m. The report says 58-year-old Rustin Tuttle was driving southbound on the road when he lost control.

The vehicle went into the ditch, hit a culvert, then went airborne before hitting a tree.

The State Patrol is investigating whether Tuttle was intoxicated at the time of the crash and is awaiting results of toxicology testing.