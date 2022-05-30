WINTERSET, Iowa – Iowans gathered to celebrate John Wayne’s birthday weekend and mark the grand opening of the new addition to the John Wayne Birthplace Museum.

Joseph Zuckschwerdt, president of the John Wayne Birthplace Museum, said they raised $1.8 million for the addition. Inside you’ll find photos, memorabilia, a movie theater and gift shop all to honor John Wayne.

“John Wayne was just a great American. He was a patriot. He supported our military. He was a flag waving guy. What he represented in his films, he did in his personal life. He was just a man who loved America and he was a man to look up to,” Zuckschwerdt said.

The museum is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. You can purchase tickets at the Welcome Center.