Winter weather made roads difficult to navigate, causing dozens of crashes over the weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — Roads proved to be treacherous over the New Year weekend as the state saw the biggest snowfall of the holiday season.

Cars slid off roads and some semi trucks did not even attempt to go on their routes. Some truck drivers getting started on Monday talked about how the roads looked over the weekend.

“The roads were just nasty,” said Dylan Burnell, a truck driver from South Carolina. Burnell ended up driving through some of the worst parts of the storm this past weekend. “It just kind of snuck up on me. I ended up driving through it for a couple hours.”

One driver thought that the conditions in the early part of the season compared to past years were worse.

“This is a bad year as far as the black ice and squalls in some areas,” said Gary Jambretc, a truck driver from Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. “You get out here and you are talking whiteout.”

According to the West Des Moines Police Department, there were 45 crashes in a span from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3. Thirty-three of those resulted in no injuries and nine of them did. Urbandale saw a total of 12 crashes related to the winter weather on Sunday alone.

Local car shops had to help with some of the towing for more of the serious accidents.

“This location only had one tow and we had three at our Altoona location that came in; one ended up shredded and intertwined on the guard rail, but everyone was safe on that end,” said Adam McRoberts, the owner of Ted’s Body Shop.

McRoberts added that those who experienced minor car damage would be coming in later this week to get it fixed.