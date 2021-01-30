Winter Weather Conditions Cause Slick and Slippery Roads

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Works crews are monitoring roads this weekend as rain turns into snow, creating icy conditions in the area.

Ice will start accumulating Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Private plowing companies will also keep a watchful eye on road conditions.

“We’re still prepared from the last storm,” said Zachary Dressic, the owner of Bottom Dollar Home Services. “We haven’t even stopped removing snow from the last storm yet.”

Furthermore, the Iowa State Patrol is asking drivers to slow down. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, 24% of weather-related crashes happen on snowy, slushy or icy roads.

The store manager of Tuffy Tire and Auto Service in West Des Moines said this is an excellent time to check your tires. “If their [tires are] getting down to 3/32″ tread or close to that, then it is time for a replacement,” said Brian Heatherly.

The Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 9 a.m. Sunday.