DES MOINES, Iowa — A very strong low pressure system will hit the northern half of Iowa on Wednesday. A Winter Storm Warning starts at Noon on Wednesday for Kossuth County and runs until Thursday at 6 PM. This is where the best chance exists for the heaviest snow and the worst travel conditions.

The winter storm warning means around six inches of snow will be possible by Thursday. The winds will also be strong out of the north blowing around the snow and making it difficult to see in spots.

A Winter Weather Advisory starts at Noon on Wednesday for the counties in between Fort Dodge and Ames. This is where up to four inches of new snow is possible. Travel will be impacted at times with this winter storm north of HWY 30 Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Snow, sleet, and rain will make roads icy in spots as it gets colder Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The greatest chance for ice accumulation is north of I-80 in between Ames and Grinnell. This will happen after Noon on Wednesday and before sunrise on Thursday.

Expected Ice

The Metro will see mainly rain from this storm. The winds will be strong on Thursday with gusts as high as 40 MPH. It will be getting colder with highs falling throughout the day.

Friday is going to be even colder with highs in the 20s and some light snow will move through in the afternoon. The weekend will be dry and warmer.