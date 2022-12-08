DES MOINES, Iowa — As a winter weather system moves in late Thursday, the snow forecast is ramping up for far northern Iowa.

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for far northern Iowa, which includes Kossuth county, overnight into Friday morning. Around 5″ of snow is expected for these areas, with some locally higher amounts possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the remainder of the northern and western sections of the WHO 13 viewing area. These locations should expect a wintry mix at first this evening, transitioning to all snow later tonight. Totals will reach 1-3″.

Expected Snow Totals through 12PM Friday, December 8

Precipitation will overspread the state from southwest to northeast. Just about all of the precipitation that falls along and south of I-80 will be rain. A bit of wintry mix is possible in western Iowa, with a wintry mix and eventually snow most likely north of Highway 20.

StormPath 9PM Thursday, December 8

Most of the rain and snow should exit by early Friday morning. A bit of snow may linger in far northern Iowa before pushing off to the east.

StormPath 6AM Friday, December 8

The rest of Friday stays dry with some clouds. Temperatures climb into the 40s for the weekend.