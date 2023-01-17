IOWA — Much of Northwestern Iowa has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday afternoon and night, while the Des Moines Metro is under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Snow, and a mix of rain and freezing rain will push into Central Iowa after lunch on Wednesday. Snow could be heavy at times, especially in West Central into North Central Iowa. From Omaha to Carroll to Fort Dodge, snowfall rates could hit one to two inches per hour.

From I-80 to the south, there will be a period of freezing rain that could mix in during the afternoon hours, with some areas in southeast Iowa warm enough to stay as pure rain or rain snow mix for much of the event.

Up to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible around Lamoni and Osceola, with little snow or slush accumulation in areas around Ottumwa.

The highest snow totals could approach 8 or 9 inches in Western and Northern Iowa, with the Des Moines Metro right on the changeover line. The mix should cut totals down in Des Moines, with 3 to 5 inches looking more likely.

As the storm system pulls away on Thursday, winds could pick up and create some blowing snow to the north…though in Central Iowa, the snow should be heavier, and with more mixing potential and warmer temperatures, a possible crust on top may cut down on the blowing and drifting.