Winter Storm Heading for Iowa: When and Where the Snow Will Be Heaviest

IOWA — A winter storm will blow into Iowa this weekend, leaving some of you to dig out on Saturday morning.

Chief Meteorologist Ed Wilson says it will all start with rain early on Friday. The rain will transition to snow as we move through the day with more snow falling throughout the night and into Saturday morning. Right now, snowfall amounts look to be between 2-4″ by Saturday afternoon, mostly along and south of I-80. Some higher totals will be possible as well.

The Des Moines metro area is on track to see some of the heaviest amounts of snow. As of Thursday afternoon, Des Moines is predicted to see up to five-and-a-half inches of snow. Ames could see more than four-inches of snow. Fort Dodge is only expecting less than half-an-inch at this time.

Overall the weekend will be a lot colder and windy, but a lot closer to average for mid-December. Highs will be in the middle 30s and Sunday looks dry.

Cold but average temperatures will last through the early work week. Monday and Tuesday will be dry but top out in the mid to upper 30s.