Winter Storm Forcing Some TestIowa Locations to Close Early Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa – The major winter storm rolling into Iowa will impact COVID-19 testing at some TestIowa sites Monday and Tuesday.

A news release from the Governor’s office says five of the TestIowa sites in areas set to be impacted by the storm will close early on Monday.

Council Bluffs to close at 11:00 a.m.

Des Moines to close at 12:00 p.m.

Cedar Rapids to close at 2:00 p.m.

Davenport to close at 2:00 p.m.

Waterloo to close at 3:00 p.m.

The state also says all TestIowa sites will open two hours late on Tuesday. If there are other changes in hours for those sites, the announcements will be made locally.

If you had appointments previously scheduled for the times the sites will now be closed on Monday or Tuesday, you’ll receive an e-mail. You’ll also be able to take your QR code to any of those sites when they are open and receive a test. You will not have to re-take the assessment or make another appointment.

If you need to schedule a test, you can do so here.