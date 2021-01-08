Winter, Pandemic Impacting People with Asthma

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Asthma may be a more common condition than you think. The CDC says 1 in 13 people have it. If you’re one of those people, you know how challenging the winter season can be.

Dr. Vuong Nayima, an allergist and president of Iowa Allergy said the cold, dry air is a big trigger for asthmatics.

Turns out, wearing a face mask is a huge help.

“The masks actually are really good in the wintertime because it helps to humidify the air and warm up the air,” Dr. Nayima said.

This year it’s not only the winter season, but also the pandemic that’s forcing many people to stay indoors which poses its own challenges.

“People tend to think that it’s not spring, it’s not summer, it’s not fall so there’s no allergies in the air. It’s just the opposite,” Dr. Nayima explained. “There’s no tree grass or pollen in the wintertime, but the year-round indoor allergens are actually much much worse because you’re trapped indoors all the time.”

Dr. Nayima said your elevated exposure to allergens, pet dander, and dust mites can trigger asthma symptoms. Lack of air flow and poor air quality inside doesn’t help matters either.

He said there are a number of things you can do to make it easier to breathe such as cleaning and buying filters.

“If you have a wood burning fireplace, not a great idea either for asthmatics. If you absolutely have to have one, we get a lot of HEPA filters for your furnace as well as standalone HEPA filters for the living room for the bedroom especially. So it’s just a lot of allergen avoidance if you’re living in the same household as somebody with asthma.”

If you have the condition, Dr. Nayima advises to stick to your asthma action plan: keep taking your controller medications and inhalers, talk to your doctor if there’s any changes, and get tested for allergies.