DES MOINES, Iowa — Two weeks after Des Moines’ farmers’ market closed for the season, the city’s Downtown Winter Farmers’ Market returned on Saturday.

Megan Renkel with the Greater Des Moines Partnership organizes the market. She said it’s a good way to get in the holiday spirit with Thanksgiving less than two weeks away.

She said, like the farmers’ market, there is some fresh produce available, but for the winter season there are also several holiday-based vendors as well as an ice sculptor and heating tent.

Renkel added it’s a great way to get a head start on the holiday shopping list with the season fast approaching.

“The holidays definitely come up very quickly,” she said. “We only have about four Fridays until the holidays really start so I totally recommend people coming out, kind of get a feel for what you’re planning to do for the upcoming season so it’s definitely a good environment for that.”

The winter market was open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Historical Court Ave. District, the same location as the regular Downtown Farmers’ Market.

There will be one more winter market on Dec. 3.