DES MOINES, Iowa- A Waukee native has won the first ever national collegiate wheel chair track and field competition, held at the 2023 Drake Relays. Evan Correll finished first in the 800 meter men’s wheel chair race. That’s two laps around the big blue oval.

The event was run through the Adaptive Student Athlete Program, which was created by the Adaptive Sports Program at the University of Michigan. The teams, expense and travel is being underwritten by a multi-year grant from Guardian Insurance Company.

The ASAP planed three collegiate events this year. First is at the Drake Relays, in May they will host wheel chair tennis in Orlando, Florida, and in September the University of Michigan will hold a wheel chair basketball program.

In winning the Drake Relays event, Correll spoke about being an ambassador for this growing sport.

“That’s a lot to bear on your shoulders because you want to make sure that people know about it because I remember before I started in the sport I didn’t really know what else to do,” said Correll.

He said he was not involved in athletics and basically a couch potato. He did compete some while in high school in Waukee. Then he went off to college.

“Then I found out about Illinois. I went there and my entire view on the sport blew up,” said Correll. “I started doing road races, marathons, started doing distances above 800.”

Now he has a goal to be on the U.S. Paralympic Team. He plans to tryout for a spot on the National Team.

“Drake Relays fans have applauded world-class performances from Paralympic athletes,” said Blake Boldon, Director of the Drake Relays. “Crowning the first-ever collegiate wheelchair national champion is an exciting next page in the history of an event long regarded as America’s Athletic Classic.”