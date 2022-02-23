DES MOINES, IOWA — A group of Des Moines community activists called for Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert to be fired on Wednesday morning. On Wednesday afternoon Chief Wingert said their opinion is of no concern to how he does his job.

The latest controversy between the Des Moines Police Department and Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement stems from the release last week of surveillance video that appears to show a Des Moines Police officer strike a civilian. The video was recorded on Court Avenue on May 31st, 2020 – according to police – during an “early morning riot” amid a summer of unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Chief Wingert says his officers were unaware of the existence of the video until it was shared on social media this week and they are now investigating it. Iowa CCI, though, says the video is continued evidence of bad policing under Chief Wingert. At a news conference on Wednesday the group called for three actions to be taken quickly by Des Moines city leaders: a third party investigation of the DMPD, the establishment of a community review board of the DMPD and the termination of DMPD Chief Wingert’s job.

Wingert responded to the group’s demands with the following quote released to WHO 13:

“Everyone is certainly entitled to their opinion, including CCI. Having said this, our number one priority is to keep this community safe and maintain our status as an award-winning city. A small few may think that their strongly held beliefs, ideals and open criticism somehow factor into that responsibility. That’s simply not the case. Our operations, for decades, have been based on established needs and input from leaders in our community. Much progress has been made in terms of policy, procedure and relationship building in recent yers and we continue to grow as an organizations and as a city. I can ssure you that negative rhetoric will not detract from our mission of providing professional police service and essential community engagement. The Des Moines Police Department is truly grateful for the tremendous support that we receive from our community.” Chief Dana Wingert

Des Moines Police Department

In response to the video released last week, Wingert says appropriate actions will be taken at the conclusion of an investigation. At Wednesday’s news conference they called the video obvious police brutality. In addition to its calls for Wingert’s job, Iowa CCI says it is renewing its request for the City of Des Moines and the Des Moines Police Department to enact their six point plan:

Ban racial profiling

Ban pretextual stops

Create a community review board

Provide implicit bias and de-escalation training

Make marijuana crimes a law priority

Provide transparency to the public

The name of the person who is being shoved to the ground and the names of the officers in the video are not known at this time.