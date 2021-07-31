 

Windsor Heights man injured in overnight shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — Windsor Heights police are investigating after a man was shot and injured early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 6400 block of Washington Avenue around 1:13 a.m. on reports of two men fighting. Officers soon learned that one man had been shot. They arrived to the scene to find a 41-year-old Windsor Heights man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The man was transported to a hospital for treatment. His condition hasn’t been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News