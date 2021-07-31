Windsor Heights man injured in overnight shooting

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — Windsor Heights police are investigating after a man was shot and injured early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 6400 block of Washington Avenue around 1:13 a.m. on reports of two men fighting. Officers soon learned that one man had been shot. They arrived to the scene to find a 41-year-old Windsor Heights man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The man was transported to a hospital for treatment. His condition hasn’t been released.

The incident remains under investigation.