Windsor Heights man charged with attempted murder after firing at officers during standoff, police say

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — A Windsor Heights man nearly hit multiple police officers as he opened fire during a standoff with law enforcement Saturday night, officials said.

Brandon Davis, 37, faces more than a dozen charges including child endangerment, domestic abuse and three counts of attempted murder of a police officer. He was arrested after a tense standoff involving a large police presence in a Windsor Heights neighborhood on Saturday.

The standoff began around 9:30 p.m. after officers with the Windsor Heights Police Department responded to a domestic abuse situation in the 7000 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police believe Davis had fired a shot in the air during an argument with his wife.

After officers arrived to the scene, Davis allegedly shot at them from the house while the family was still inside the home. The family was able to make it out safely.

At least three officers had gunfire hit close to them. Two police officers were taking cover behind a tree when Davis started shooting at them, according to court documents. The officers said they felt debris falling from the tree as the bullets passed by them. Another officer was taking cover behind a squad car when a round went through the windshield.

Two Clive police vehicles were hit with bullets and so was an occupied house situated by behind the vehicles. Police say the house was hit three times. Two rounds broke through a window and struck the walls inside.

During the standoff, police blocked off streets, set up a perimeter and told neighbors to shelter in place. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the Urbandale Police Department, the West Des Moines Police Department, the Clive Police Department and the Metro Special Tactics and Response team all responded to help.

After about 36 minutes, Davis eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. No civilians or police officers were injured during the incident.

“The situation had the makings of being something very, very bad. We are extremely fortunate that we had no injuries, nobody hurt,” said Chad McCluskey, the chief of Windsor Heights’ police and fire departments. “You never know how these incidents are going to turn out, especially when there are firearms involved.”

Davis is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $2 million bond. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 4.