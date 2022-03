BUFFALO, New York — The Iowa Hawkeyes raised their first Big Ten Tournament trophy in 16 years on the court in Indianapolis last weekend, but Hawkeye fans are wanting to see a longer drought snapped this week – the 23 year Sweet 16-less streak.

As John Sears reports from Buffalo before the Hawkeyes’ opening round, the not-so-secret weapon for the Hawkeyes will be wearing number 15 on Thursday.