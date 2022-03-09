DES MOINES, Iowa — Blank Park Zoo will again light up the evening sky with dozens of lifelike illuminated lanterns this spring.

On Wednesday zoo officials announced the return of the Wild Lights Festival for an extended run in 2022. The light show will be on display from April 1st until May 30th. The ‘Festival’ will take place nightly with dozens of massive animal-shaped lanterns being lit throughout the park. Many of the favorites from last year’s event – including the peacock and alligator – will return, along with a many new additions.

“We think some of the fan favorites this year will be we have artistic dinosaurs that are going to be stationed on our pond,” says Anne Shimerdla with Blank Park Zoo, “They’re over 20 feet tall and the whole display is over 40 feet long. So pretty neat.”