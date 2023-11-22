LAKE VIEW, Iowa (KCAU) — The wife of a missing Wall Lake man is asking for her husband to be found.

David Schultz’s wife, Sarah Schultz, told KCAU 9 that she last saw her husband Monday around 7:30 p.m. before he left their Wall Lake home to go to work. David works as a truck driver. Sarah said she last saw David wearing Wrangler jeans and cowboy boots. She couldn’t remember what shirt he was wearing. She also added that she believes he was wearing a Peterbilt hat.

The Lake View Police Department said in a Facebook post that David Schultz, 53, went missing early Tuesday morning and has not been heard from since.

Sarah said that David’s boss arrived at her house Tuesday morning saying that they couldn’t find David. David was supposed to deliver a load of hogs from Eagle Grove to Sac City. After a search between the two cities, his truck was found Tuesday morning on the road, not pulled over, on northbound Highway 71 about five miles north of the Old Highway 20 intersection.

Sarah said the police called her from his phone Tuesday afternoon. She added that a friend of hers had nearly hit the truck earlier around 5:30 a.m. His wallet and phone were in the truck as well. A search dog was used to look for David Tuesday, which had led them to his jacket in the ditch, but couldn’t go further due to the strong winds Sarah said. On top of the search dog, other authorities have been searching including a plane with thermal imaging, drones, and other searches.

Sarah said that her husband is a good truck driver and known for his work ethic. She is worried about the unusual circumstances. She also wanted to thank everyone who has been helping in the search.

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol are also assisting with the investigation.

Anyone who has seen or heard from David or has any information is asked to call the police department at 712-657-2513.