DES MOINES, Iowa – The American Cancer Society renewed its push for a radon testing mandate in schools Wednesday.

The Cancer Society is calling on lawmakers to pass the Gail Orcutt School Radon Safety bill.

It’s named after a teacher who died of radon-induced lung cancer.

The bill requires schools to test for radon and develop a mitigation plan if the results come back too high.

Bill Orcutt is making it his mission to pass the bill for his late wife.

“It’d be a very, very happy day and we could celebrate,” Orcutt said, “because she spent a lot of time down here talking to lawmakers trying to get them to understand that something that you can’t see or smell or feel can kill you.”

Advocates are hopeful the bill is debated and passed this session.