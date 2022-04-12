Parts of central and northwest Iowa have been upgraded to a moderate risk (level 4 of 5) for severe weather tonight. This means widespread severe weather is likely with tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and large hail all expected with storms that form.

This morning and afternoon

An area of drizzle is expected across central Iowa throughout the late morning and early afternoon. This is expected to clear during the late afternoon and early evening. Highs will range from the 50s to the 70s across the state.

In western and northwestern Iowa, storms will begin to form between 5 and 7 pm. These initial storms will depend on several factors, but if they are able to materialize, a few tornadoes and large hail are the primary threats.

After sunset

The initial line of storms will quickly move northeast, but another line of storms will form along a boundary in eastern Nebraska/far western Iowa after 8 PM. This secondary line of storms will produce damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and some large hail. The best potential for tornadoes will be west of I-35 and north of I-80 — in areas stretching from Algona, Fort Dodge, Jefferson, and Audubon and west.

Threats and timing

Tornadoes: Multiple tornadoes are possible today. A few are possible in NW Iowa between 5 and 9 PM, but many will also be possible between 9 and 11 PM. This will make them especially difficult to see.

Hail: Large hail over golf ball-size are possible, especially in NW Iowa between 5 and 7 PM. Some large hail at or larger than 1″ is possible with the second line after 9 PM.

Large hail over golf ball-size are possible, especially in NW Iowa between 5 and 7 PM. Some large hail at or larger than 1″ is possible with the second line after 9 PM. Wind: Damaging wind gusts are likely, especially with the second line that will form in far western Iowa after 8 PM. It looks to approach the I-35 corridor between 11 PM and midnight.

What to do now