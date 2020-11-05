Why You Shouldn’t Put Political Yard Signs in Curbside Recycling Bins

DES MOINES, Iowa — Political signs have been used to decorate many central Iowa yards this election season. Now a couple of days after the election, many might be wondering what they should do with these signs.

Recycling company, Metro Waste Authority, advises against putting these signs in your curbside recycling bin.

MWA explains that these signs are not made out of paper but instead corrugated plastic, also known as plastic cardboard and metal.

In order to dispose of these yard decorations, Metro Waste Authority encourages people to take these signs apart and recycle each material separately.

Community Relations Manager for Metro Waste Authority, Cassie Riley said while it’s great to show support for a candidate, it’s important to know what to do with these yard decorations, after the election.

“Our main purpose with Metro Waste Authority is we just can’t have them in the curbside recycling cart because when things get in the cart that doesn’t belong, it contaminates the other material and can affect the long term outcome of whether or not that material can be sold and eventually reuse,” Riley said.

The Republican Party of Iowa said they aren’t directly collecting signs. However, the party said there are several candidates who will collect these yard decorations to use for a repetitive election.

Metro Waste Authority said people can also still use these signs for another purpose.

“You see a lot of these kinds of fun, ‘cheer you up’ signs right now on these times as people are out on walks and out and about with their families,” Riley said. “Maybe use the back of it to put a nice message or sometimes you can take them apart and kind of fold them in half the opposite way and then you have a really fun blank canvas to use.”