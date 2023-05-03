DES MOINES, Iowa — May is Women’s Health Month, a designation aimed at empowering women to make their health a priority. Yet, studies show too many women fail to make themselves a priority.

While women are known to be natural caregivers, women have a unique set of healthcare challenges and are at a higher risk for certain conditions than men.

In the U.S., women weren’t even allowed to participate in clinical trials until the 1980s.

And between work, children, and the balance of it all, women often set aside their own health, while prioritizing others.

“We put sometimes our health needs on the back burner sometimes, and we want to take care of everyone else needs,” said Dr. Tiffany Torstenson, a surgeon at MercyOne.

Dixie Harms, a Nurse Practitioner at MercyOne said as women, “We always think of taking care of everybody else first, and we do put ourselves on the back burner.”

Statistics surrounding women’s health contradict each other. According to The Harvard Business School, women are 76 percent more likely than men to visit a doctor within the last year, and women make 80 percent of the healthcare decisions for their household.

Yet, women are on the back burner of health?

That is the question the MercyOne Comfort Health Center for Women is trying to answer.

“We want them to recognize maybe some of those uncomfortable issues that maybe some women aren’t comfortable talking to their primary care doctors about,” said Torstenson.

Issues like sexual health, menopause, cancer screenings, and hormones.

The center aims to be a one-stop shop for women’s healthcare. Ensuring that women are able to get everything from Botox to mammograms, and live-saving procedures.

“Lots of these women are sometimes underinsured or uninsured, and we sometimes will do programs to get them in. We can bring these women in and they don’t have to feel like ‘oh is this going to really financially set my family back,'” said Torstenson.

Even with insurance, the COVID-19 pandemic played a huge role in halting routine healthcare maintenance, even as the emphasis on health increased.

“I think people were shying away from coming in, getting their health screenings, seeing their doctors because again they did want to catch something and bring it home to their families,” said Harms.

While Torstenson said she hopes the pandemic opens the eyes of those who let their health slide, “I think that maybe people are taking, hopefully taking their health a little more seriously.”

So, to the women reading this, who know they’re putting their health on the back burner, remember this:

“Women are the primary caretaker, I mean they’re the ones that keep everything moving in the house, but it’s really important that they stay healthy so they can take care of their family as well,” said Harms.

“I think we need to as women start cherishing ourselves and getting us the better help so we can take care of the others,” said Torstenson.