DES MOINES, IA– Typically the weather in Iowa moves from west to east. The rain in Nebraska usually makes its way into Iowa. Lately, the rain has been moving from east to west.

The jet stream usually controls which way the storms move across the state. This acts like the steering wheel in your car and controls which way the storms move. These days a high pressure system centered over Canada is moving the rain in the opposite direction. High pressure moves the weather around it clockwise. This is why the storms are moving from east to west right now.

Storms moving from east to west

Once this high pressure system moves east, the rain will move from west to east again. This should happen by Wednesday.