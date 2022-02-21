JOHNSTON, Iowa — If you are thinking about heading to Cancun this week from Iowa, you may have to think again. Seats to warm weather destinations from Des Moines for spring break have been sold out for months. What is left, will be very expensive.

Jody Valentine, owner of Allied Travel, in Johnston took a look at what it would take to get a family of four to Cancun for a trip from March 12th through 19th.

If you would leave from Des Moines, the cost would be a whopping $24,000. If you go to Minneapolis, still expensive, $15,000. But a booking from last July for the same trip, would cost a family of four only $6,500.

“Planning ahead is going to be the single most important factor for people saving money on their trip”, said Valentine. “If they wait to the last minute availability is limited both with the flights and the hotel and the price is going to be much much higher.”

Getting a trip out of Des Moines at the last minute can be very challenging.

“If somebody wants to plan a spring break trip right now for example, they are definitely going to pay more than they would if they had booked it months ago,” said Valentine. “Des Moines especially is more expensive the airlines have cut schedules. If people are going to Cancun, for example … there are limited schedules available and very very high prices on flights.”

Also traveling to other countries there is a possibility in some places, where COVID positive can mean quarantine before you come home.

“If there’s still a quarantine restriction, any guests in the destinations will have to have a Covid test taken within one day of departure, if their test is positive they will have to quarantine a destination, until they’re released travel back to United States,” said Valentine.

When planning a trip like this Valentine said a travel agent can help people navigate all the rules which could cause an issue for vacationers.

“I think travel in general is a lot more challenging than it used to be,” said Valentine. “I advise always, especially now is to use a travel agent, who knows all the restrictions I can guide you through the maze of restrictions, and also put trip and search on your trip every time.”