DES MOINES, IOWA — Former ‘Today’ host Katie Couric recently revealed that she is being treated for breast cancer. She said the diagnosis came after she missed an annual mammogram appointment – a procedure that could have caught the cancer earlier.

Couric is sharing her story now during Breast Cancer Awareness month in October, and Dr. Jill Westercamp with Iowa Radiology in Des Moines says it is a story every woman should hear. Advancements in mammogram technology allow radiologists to examine breast tissue density like never before, identifying women most at risk for breast cancer. Dr. Westercamp joined Calyn Thompson on Today in Iowa to discuss the life-saving importance of mammograms in depth.