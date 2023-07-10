DES MOINES, Iowa — You may be wondering why the Des Moines river is lower than it normally is.

The city of Des Moines will be installing flashboards, a board that projects above the top of a dam to increase water depths, at the Center Street Dam Tuesday morning. To ensure workers can install the boards safely, water output from the Saylorville Reservoir Dam was adjusted.

The low water level is expected to last around 14 to 36 hours before returning back to normal. The city would also like to remind boaters to use caution when navigating the low water levels over the next couple days.