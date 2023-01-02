DES MOINES, Iowa – If you’re still looking for a New Year’s resolution, health experts recommend limiting your time online.

Research shows an average person spends two and a half hours daily on social media.

Jennifer Bluma, nurse practitioner at UnityPoint Health, says all that scrolling can have a negative impact on your mental and physical health. Too much screen time triggers anxiety, disrupts sleep, and increases the likelihood of developing health conditions.

“We also get that fear of missing out, that ‘Oh my gosh, my friends are out without me and I can’t go.’ It’s really hard on ourselves when we’re constantly comparing like that,” Bluma explained. “By shutting it off, we’re able to turn all that down and really focus on ourselves and check in with ourselves.”

Bluma advises starting small by turning off notifications from apps, limiting when you log on, and putting your phone on ‘do not disturb’ mode before you go to bed.