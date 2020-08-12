Why Grain Bins Were so Heavily Damaged by the Derecho

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Monday’s derecho damaged many grain bins across Iowa, leaving them crumpled like aluminum cans. Early estimates indicate 10 million acres in Iowa were also damaged by the storm, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds. That is nearly a third of the roughly 31 million acres farmed in Iowa, according to the Associated Press.

Drone13 showed the damage to grain bins at the Heartland Co-op in Slater and a cornfield south of Roland in Story County. Kent Craighton of Sukup Manufacturing explained in the video above why grain bins were so heavily damaged by the storm.