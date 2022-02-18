DES MOINES, Iowa — IMPACT Community Action Partnership has served 8,000 families with funds to help with rental assistance over the past year. Over the past year, $47 million came from the federal government’s pandemic relief money through the Iowa Finance Authority to IMPACT. Now, the funds allocated have all been spoken for, so the agency put a halt to new rental assistance applications on Feb. 7.

“We’re looking at about 10 or 11 days of people being unable to apply. We average about 65 applications a day,” said Jen Heithoff, director of the IMPACT Community Action Partnership. “Every day potentially are putting 65 families on the road to eviction.”

People who have already submitted an application will be covered if they are eligible.

“Initially when we were doing this there was a moratorium. We were helping people get caught up with back rent and they really weren’t a threat of eviction, but that ended in August,” said Heithoff. “Right now we are working with landlords because it does take us in processing time to get these applications turned around and money out the door.”

The agency still has a possibility of another $35 million in the wings, but so far there has been no word confirming if that money will come or when.

“It’s definitely putting people in a tough situation, we’re seeing that anxiety from people you know on the phone and in our email accounts,” said Heithoff. “They are at their wit’s end to some degree.”

