If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and you need someone to talk to, you can call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or online at www.thehotline.org/

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — The Windsor Heights Police Department has released the name of the victim who was found dead in a home Wednesday afternoon.

At around 1:24 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of a deceased person in a home in the 6400 block of Carpenter Ave. When crews arrived they discovered Kristie Allen, 45, dead. Police said she had been assaulted and the injuries she sustained led to her passing.

According to the Windsor Heights Police, Allen’s death appears to be a murder-suicide. Allen was in a domestic relationship with John Wilson, who was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Waukee from self-inflicted injuries. Evidence that was associated with Allen was near the area where Wilson was found dead.

Windsor Heights Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are continuing to investigate this incident.