IOWA — Austin Hall’s silly and sweet personality really pops on camera. The seven-year-old star of UnityPoint’s ad campaign encouraging mask-wearing and caring for others during the pandemic is lighting up TV screens and social media feeds across Iowa and the Midwest.

WHO 13’s Jannay Towne had the chance to sit down with Austin and his family to talk about the start of his promising entertainment career and what the “UnityPoint kid” likes to do when the cameras aren’t rolling.