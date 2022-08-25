WINTERSET, Iowa – The community of Winterset came together after a tornado hit outside of town back in March. Five months later, families are still reflecting on that fateful day.

“Once it passed through, we came out and ceiling was starting to collapse in. We had tears through the walls,” Kade Messer, a freshman at Winterset High School, recalls. “The garage that was over there was completely gone. It was all throughout the yard…We lost a lot of stuff but we’re still recovering from it.”

Messer’s family isn’t able to live in their home due to the damage, and is starting the school year in a rental. Like many, they’re ready to get back into a routine and regain a sense of normalcy.

They’re excited to welcome back Friday night lights. On Friday, August 26, WHO 13’s Football Friday Primetime is heading to Winterset where the Huskies will take on the Carlisle Wildcats.

While we’re there, we’re shining a light on disaster victims and their recovery journey.

“We know, our family knows it’s just one day at a time,” Ben Messer, Kade’s dad, said. “Somedays you have your low moments, and then somedays things are going right and moving the right direction. So just keep moving forward.”

If you’d like to help communities move forward, you can give now to the Disaster Recovery Fund that has been established through the Greater Madison County Community Foundation and the Greater Des Moines Community Foundation. You can follow this link here to give and click here to learn more about the program.