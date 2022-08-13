DES MOINES, Iowa — WHO 13’s Calyn Thompson won first place in her bracket at the Iowa State Fair’s Best Bagger contest Friday.

The Iowa Grocery Industry Association’s 35th Annual Best Bagger Contest consists of pros and amateurs competing to bag as many grocery items into bags as possible within a set timeframe.

Calyn said she’s not a pro and has never worked at a grocery store before, she’s just a natural. Calyn’s prize for winning first place was a 250 dollar donation check to the ALS Association Iowa Chapter.