WHO 13 News – Today in Iowa Anchor Calyn Thompson announced her battle with breast cancer on-air Wednesday morning.

“Six months ago, I did an interview during breast cancer awareness month reminding you to stay up to date on your mammograms. Little did I know that interview would foreshadow the beginning of my own journey.

Each day you welcome us into your homes so we can share the stories of others.

Rarely are we the ones the story is about, but I wanted to share something personal with you that’s taking place in my life.

This past November, I was diagnosed with breast cancer.

My medical team is confident it is treatable and curable, and I am completely confident in my medical team. I have completed six chemotherapy treatments, and it feels so good to have that hurdle behind me.

It was a shock when I found out I had breast cancer. And it honestly took me several weeks to process it. I asked a lot of ‘whys?’ and have found maybe using my platform here at WHO 13 News to share my story is ‘my why.’ If I can help even one person, it will be worth it.

So I share my story for awareness. I was diagnosed two weeks after I turned 28 years old.

I’ve learned cancer doesn’t discriminate; not with age or profession, it can happen to anyone.

Don’t put off preventative screenings. And if something doesn’t feel right like it didn’t for me, please go get it checked out by your doctor. Early detection does save lives.

I also share my story to say ‘thank you.’

Thank you to you, the viewers. Helping you start your day each morning is a responsibility I don’t take lightly, and little do you know how much you’ve been helping me these past five months.

There were some mornings I didn’t feel like getting up and going, but you helped me find the strength to get here and deliver the news. Coming to work every day has been the sense of normalcy and purpose I’ve needed to get through this medical journey.

I also couldn’t have done this without my family, friends, bosses, and coworkers. Thank you to the entire morning team for being so supportive, caring, and understanding.

The next step of my journey will be surgery later this month. I will be taking a few weeks off to recover and rest, but I will be back and better than ever!”

Calyn Thompson, WHO 13 News Anchor