WHO 13 Will Host Ernst-Greenfield Debate October 3rd

NEXSTAR BROADCASTING to HOST EXCLUSIVE LIVE MULTI-MARKET

TELECAST OF DEBATE FOR UNITED STATES SENATE SEAT FROM IOWA

ON OCTOBER 3rd

Nexstar Stations Bring Live Debate Coverage to Nearly Two Million Viewers in 68 Counties

Across Iowa via Statewide Broadcast and Livestream

DES MOINES, IA and IRVING, TX (Sept. X, 2020) – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced today that it will host an exclusive multi-market telecast of a debate between the Democratic and Republican party candidates for the United States Senate from Iowa, incumbent Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Theresa Greenfield (D-IA). “U.S. Senate Debate – Iowa” will take place on Saturday, October 3rd, at the studios of WHO 13 in Des Moines, IA, and be telecast throughout the state.

The two-hour debate will bring together nearly two million viewers in 68 counties across Iowa and air on three Nexstar television stations serving the state, including: WHO-TV (NBC) in Des Moines, KCAU-TV (ABC) in Sioux City, and WHBF-TV (CBS) in Davenport/Rock Island/Moline. Local viewers may also access a live-stream of the debate online by visiting the website of their local Nexstar station (see table below for more information).

The debate will be moderated by WHO 13 News Political Director, Dave Price, and include WHBF CBS 4 News anchor, Jim Niedelman, and KCAU ABC 9 anchor, Tim Seaman, who will pose questions to the candidates focused on current local and regional issues impacting communities across Iowa. The candidates will be asked for their views on education, health care and the coronavirus pandemic, infrastructure and the economy.

In addition to taking questions from the moderator and panelists, the candidates will respond to questions from local voters regarding issues that impact their local communities. Viewers can submit questions for the debate via email to senatedebate@who13.com, and can follow the debate and related content on social media using the hashtag #iasenatedebate.

“Nexstar and the award-winning news anchors and reporters at our Iowa television stations are committed to serving the interests of voters across the state by delivering exclusive local news content and political coverage that will enable them to make informed decisions on election day,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “The ‘US Senate Debate – Iowa’ is the first statewide forum in which voters can hear directly from the candidates about the issues that matter most to them and their families before heading to the ballot box this November. We are proud to harness the combined resources of our local station operations throughout Iowa to bring this exclusive live debate to our viewers across the state. We are grateful to the candidates for their participation, and to the outstanding local communities we serve across Iowa for their continued viewership and engagement.”

The election for U.S. Senator from Iowa will take place on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. To register to vote, please visit https://www.sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterinformation/Votererergristration.html. For more information regarding the upcoming elections, including early voting dates, polling locations and voter identification requirements, please visit https://www.sos.iowa.gov/index.html.

U.S. Senate Debate – Iowa Television Broadcast and Live-Stream

WHO 13 News Studios – 1801 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50309

Saturday, October 3, 2020

Moderators:

Dave Price, WHO 13 News Political Director @idaveprice

Jim Niedelman, WHBF CBS4 News Anchor @jimniedelmananc

Tim Seaman, KCAU ABC9 Anchor @timseamanabc9

The U.S. Senate Debate will be carried on the following stations and websites:

Station Network Market Station Website Social WHO-TV NBC Des Moines, IA who13.com @who13news WHBF-TV FOX Quad Cities ourquadcities.com @whbf KCAU-TV ABC Sioux City, IA kcautv.com @kcautv

Note: In addition to the live television broadcast, viewers may also access a livestream of the Senate Debate by visiting their local participating Nexstar station’s website.

