DES MOINES, IOWA — WHO 13 is thrilled to announce that Metinka Slater will be returning to television in central Iowa as the sixth meteorologist on the WHO 13 Weather team and a digital storyteller with the WHO 13 News team. Metinka brings with her nearly two decades of experience forecasting weather in central Iowa. That gives the WHO 13 Weather team nearly 120 years of forecasting in Iowa.

In addition to joining the most-experienced weather team in central Iowa, Metinka will work with the WHO 13 News team as a digital storyteller – providing unique, original content online.

Metinka joined Erin Kiernan, Jeriann Ritter and Jannay Towne on the WHO 13 News at 4pm to discuss her role on the team.