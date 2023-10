WHO 13 — We are thrilled to have Lisa Carponelli join the WHO 13 team!

Lisa will use her considerable talents as a journalist to tell stories that matter to central Iowans. As the anchor of WHO 13’s late newscasts on Saturdays, she’ll provide viewers with the news impacting their world.

She’s no stranger to hard work. Along with her storytelling and anchor role, Lisa is also a professor at Simpson College and an entrepreneur.

You’ll see Lisa on-air each Saturday night starting October 28th!