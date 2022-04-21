DES MOINES, Iowa — WHO 13 News will host the three candidates vying for the Republican nomination in Iowa’s Third Congressional District live on Tuesday, May 3rd, in a debate from the DMACC Urban Campus in Des Moines.

Nicole Hasso, Gary Leffler and Zach Nunn have qualified for the June 7th Primary election in Iowa. They are competing for a spot on the general election ballot in November to challenge U.S. Representative Cindy Axne, a Des Moines.

WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price will serve as moderator for the debate.

Do you have a question for the candidates? Click here to submit a question that could be chosen to be asked during the debate.