WHO 13 ringing the bell for the Salvation Army on Dec. 13

WHO 13 is helping the Salvation Army this holiday season by joining the dozens of volunteers across central Iowa ringing the bell. WHO 13 will be at Scheels in West Des Moines, and Bass Pro Shops in Altoona on Monday, December 13, taking your donations for the red kettle.

Also, the Salvation Army will accept new, unwrapped toys for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Toy Shop. The Christmas Toy Shop will distribute food and toys to families in need this Christmas.

If you are unable to visit a red kettle, you can donate online at the Salvation Army website. You can also make a donation directly to the Salvation Army by scanning the QR code below.