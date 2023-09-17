DES MOINES, IOWA — WHO 13 has returned to DIRECTV after the satellite provider and Nexstar reached an agreement to resume airing programming while the two sides continue working on a long term deal.

Nexstar released the following statement on Sunday after the agreement was reached:

“In recognition and appreciation of the continued patience of DIRECTV customers and Nexstar viewers, the companies have agreed to temporarily return the signals of the Nexstar-owned television stations and national cable news network NewsNation to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse while we both work to complete the terms of an agreement.”