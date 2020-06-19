WHO 13 Helps Des Moines Schools Distribute Thousands of Meals

Des Moines, Iowa — The WHO 13 team was honored on Friday to work alongside the caring staff of Des Moines Public Schools to distribute thousands of meals to families before the weekend.

DMPS has continued its grab-and-go meal delivery program through the summer to keep kids during the economic disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, 34 WHO 13 volunteers helped distribute more than 3,000 meals at six Des Moines middle schools.

Des Moines Public Schools have distributed nearly one million meals since the pandemic closed down classrooms in mid-March. The district is dedicated to keep offering the meals to ensure no student goes hungry. The program is always in need of volunteers and funding. You can make a donation to keep students fed on a new website launched on Friday.

Des Moines Public Schools offers free meals at 21 sites around the city. Volunteers are always welcome to help with distribution. You can find more information about the program on the Summer Meal Program webpage.

WHO 13 would like to extend a thank you to the Des Moines Public Schools for welcoming our volunteers on Friday. We hope you can help keep the program moving, too!
























