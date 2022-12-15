DES MOINES, IOWA — The WHO 13 Red Kettle Takeover at Scheel’s and Bass Pro Shop in the metro was a ringing success this week. WHO 13 employees manned the Salvation Army red kettles all day on Tuesday, December 13th. The Salvation Army reports that the two kettles brought in a combined $4,806 that day. That’s well above average for both sites, the Salvation Army says. The total includes a generous matching donation from the family of the late Douglas M. Woods – a longtime Salvation Army benefactor.

