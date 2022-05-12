DES MOINES, Iowa — The hot and humid weather is causing some technical difficulties that are affecting WHO 13’s signal.

If you are seeing a glitchy picture or losing the signal entirely — it’s not your provider.

We are having problems with the link between our studio and transmitter that are related to the heat and humidity. Our engineers are coming up with solutions to improve and work around the issue until the weather changes Friday.

You can watch the WHO 13 live stream, which is not affected, here.

We apologize for the inconvenience this issue has caused.