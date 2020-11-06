Whitver, Chapman Selected to Lead Iowa Senate

DES MOINES, IOWA — State Senator Jack Whitver will again serve as Senate Majority Leader and Jake Chapman will serve as Senate President in the 89th General Assembly which begins in January.

Whitver, an Ankeny Republican, was re-elected to the position of Majority Leader for a second consecutive session. Chapman, an Adel Republican, was chosen by fellow Republicans to serve as Senate President, replacing Charles Schneider who did not run for re-election in 2020.

Here is the full list of leadership positions chosen by Senate Republicans on Friday:

Majority Leader, Senator Jack Whitver, Ankeny

President of the Senate, Senator Jake Chapman, Adel

President Pro Tempore of the Senate, Senator Brad Zaun, Urbandale

Majority Whip, Senator Amy Sinclair, Allerton

Assistant Majority Leaders: Senator Chris Cournoyer, LeClaire Senator Carrie Koelker, Dyersville Senator Mark Lofgren, Muscatine Senator Zach Whiting, Spirit Lake

